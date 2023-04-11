It appears that Millie Bobby Brown — one of the world’s brightest and biggest stars — is engaged to her partner, Jake Bongiovi, thanks to a social media post from the actress.

On April 11, Brown, 19, took to Instagram and her 62.7 million followers to share a beachside photo of her and Bongiovi, 20, where she’s noticeably sporting a ring on her left ring finger. The caption read: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍.”

Jake Bongiovi shared similar photos that simply read, “Forever 🤍” in the caption.

Millie Bobby Brown gained notoriety for her role in Stranger Things, which is gearing up for production on its fifth and final season. She played Eleven and has become a pop culture icon in the years since the show began way back in 2016. For all five seasons, she has remained the lead character amongst an all-star group of young up-and-comers.

On the film side, Brown had prominent roles in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, and has recently been a fixture in Netflix’s slate. She led Enola Holmes and its sequel for Netflix as the titular character and starred alongside Henry Cavill (who played Sherlock Holmes). Coming up she’ll star in Damsel as Princess Elodie and in The Electric State alongside Chris Pratt and Ke Huy Quan from the Russo brothers — both of which are Netflix films.

Bongiovi is one of Jon Bon Jovi’s four children and is slated for roles in two upcoming projects himself— Sweethearts and Rockbottom.