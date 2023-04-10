The world of Stranger Things and the town of Hawkins is about to get a little bit bigger as Netflix has announced a brand new animated series.

On April 10, Netflix announced that a yet-to-be-titled animated series has been greenlit with Flying Bark Productions and producer Eric Robles developing the project. While it’s unknown as to what the series is actually about, the Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross) gave a bit of a tease in their statement: “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling.”

“We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues,” said the Duffer Brothers.

Executive producers of the upcoming animated series include the Duffer Brothers (on behalf of their production company, Upside Down Pictures), Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen (on behalf of 21 Laps), and Robles (on behalf of Flying Bark).

We know that the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things is set to roll cameras this summer, thanks to Collider’s interview with David Harbour, and that this will be the final season of the hit show.

Stranger Things debuted in 2016 from an idea that the Duffer Brothers came up with. The series has gone on for five seasons and is the catalyst for many of today’s young up-and-coming stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and the list goes on.

This is Netflix’s second major animation announcement in recent weeks, as they also announced an animated follow-up to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World a couple of weeks back.

Before we ever get the animated series, we’ll likely first have to see how the final season of Stranger Things wraps up. Once again, filming is set to begin this summer and will likely premiere sometime late this year or even next year.