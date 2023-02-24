Street Fighter 6 appeared during the latest Sony State of Play and revealed new members for its roster: debuting Lily and returning Cammy and Zangief to the SF6 Roster.

Cammy, Zangief, and Lily join the Street Fighter 6 Roster

The Sony State of Play presentation had Capcom showing off three new members of the Street Fighter 6 roster: the returning characters Zangief and Cammy, as well as the brand-new character Lily, who makes her debut in the game.

Zangief is a beloved character that fans thought odd not to be included in the game’s roster until now. Zangief has appeared in almost all, if not all, Street Fighter releases in the past, after all. The Red Cyclone is once again back in Street Fighter to put brawlers in their place as he spins his way to victory, or grab opponents to break their backs with reckless abandon with his wrestling moves.

Cammy is another beloved character making her way to the SF6 roster. Cammy is one of Street Fighter’s femme fatales and has always been a sex symbol for the franchise. Her return wowed many fans, especially because of her new look, which gives her less army clothing and more casual wear. Her fighting style also somewhat evolved based on the trailer, adding new moves to her usual acrobatic arsenal.

Then, finally, we have the new character Lily, hailing from Mexico. Lily is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe and she can speak with the spirits of nature, trusting in their guidance as she travels the globe. Albeit small in stature, Lily can dish out punishment with her hyper aggressive attacks and spinning maneuvers that will surely make your head spin.

With the addition of the three characters above, we now have 18 confirmed characters in Street Fighter 6. We’re still expecting the addition of five more characters, and if leaks are to be believed, then SF6 will have a final fighter count of 23 fighters. For everything else we know so far about Street Fighter 6, check out our SF6 primer.