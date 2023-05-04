Writers on strike have found a new target for their playful mockery: Jenna Ortega, the star of the Netflix hit “Wednesday.” Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams, has received critical and fandom acclaim for her performance, but she made headlines earlier for controversial comments about the show’s writing, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Ortega claimed that she had helped improve the writing on the show, and that she had even changed lines on set. She also criticized some of the script’s choices, saying that they didn’t make sense for her character.

These comments have not gone unnoticed by Hollywood writers who are currently on strike. Some have taken to social media to mock Ortega, with BoJack Horseman writer Nick Adams tweeting, “Jenna Ortega better be back from NY for her afternoon shift on the picket line,” and The Bear writer Karen Joseph Adcock adding, “Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna.”

The strike by the Writers Guild of America, which began on May 2, 2023, is the first such action by the union in over a decade. The strike comes after negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down over issues such as wages, health care, and streaming residuals.

The WGA strike has already had an impact on the industry, with some productions shutting down and others scrambling to finish scripts before the strike began. It remains to be seen how long the strike will last and what its ultimate impact on the industry will be, but for now, the striking writers are making their voices heard, even if it means playfully mocking a popular actress.