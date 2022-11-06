‘Stubborn as hell sometimes’: Kirby Smart gets real about what makes Stetson Bennett work out for Georgia football

The numbers say the Georgia Bulldogs emerged with a relatively easy two-touchdown victory when they got the best of No. 1 Tennessee in Saturday’s showdown, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows the difference between the two teams was the presence of quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Bennett ran for 1 touchdown and passed for 2 more in No. 3 Georgia’s 27-13 victory over the Volunteers. “He’s a winner. I mean, let’s be honest: the guy wins,” Smart said. “He’s stubborn as hell sometimes, but he’s a competitor”

The Bulldogs needed a top effort from their quarterback in his matchup with Heisman Trophy hopeful Hendon Hooker. Bennett completed 17 of 25 passes for 257 yards to go along with his 2 TD passes. Stetson did not throw an interception. Hooker completed 23 of 33 passes for 195 yards but he did not have a TD pass and he threw 1 interception.

The Bulldogs got solid contributions from wideout Ladd McConkey and running back Kenny McIntosh. McConkey caught 5 passes for 94 yards and 1 TD while McIntosh rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries.

The Bulldogs took charge of this epic battle between SEC powerhouses in the early going. Tennessee broke on top 3-0 when Chase McGrath connected on a 47-yard field goal, but the Bulldogs responded with 3 touchdowns in a 10-minute span.

Bennett got the Bulldogs on the board with a 13-yard touchdown run and he followed that with a 37-yard TD pass to McConkey. Stetson Bennett continued his assault when he connected with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on a 5-yard scoring pass.

The win is likely to propel the Bulldogs into the No. 1 position in the College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State is currently the No. 2 team, but the Buckeyes struggled mightily in their 21-7 victory over Northwestern.