Insider information suggest that Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed once again.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League delay

A report by Jason Schreier on Bloomberg suggest that publishers Warner Bros. delayed the games release from May 2023 to sometime later this year. It was initially slated to release in 2022 before a delay to 2023 was announced early last year.

The Bloomberg report cited a “person with direct knowledge of the matter” as the source, saying that the delay was to polish, fix bugs, and improve aspects of the game. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was showcased earlier this year but received backlash after its live service elements, requirement for a persistent online connection, and progression was revealed.

The delay is not expected to fix any of these negative aspects, and Bloomberg’s source also said that it will not overhaul much of its core gameplay.

Jez Corden of Windows Central received a more specific release window for the game post-delay, which is “Q4-ish 2023.”

Jeff Grubb, a long-standing personality in the gaming space, has conflicting information. During the most recent episode of his Game Mess Decides podcasts, Grubb said his own, separate source that the game might be pushed back further into 2024. Grubb added that this source was one of his more reliable ones.

Information about the new release date is spotty and unreliable, and neither Warner Bros. or Rocksteady Studios has made an official announcement about the delay just yet.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s previous release date was a window where lots of other highly anticipated games were also planned to release, such as Final Fantasy XVI, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo 4. This delay pushes it out of the way of these other heavy hitters, and fans of the characters and comics that the game pulls from can only hope that the developers and publishers pull it together for an enjoyable experience and a great portrayal of their favorite characters.

As of the time of writing, the official site still indicates its previous release date of May 26, while the Steam and Epic Store listings remain unchanged and still display as “coming soon.”