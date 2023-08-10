The highly anticipated release of Deadpool 3 could potentially encounter a delay, as disclosed during a recent Disney earnings call. Sources on X have reported that a presentation at Disney's Q3 investor's meeting excluded “Deadpool 3” from the company's roster for the first half of 2024 slate.

The said lineup excluded the film, which had an initial May 3 premiere schedule. Instead, the list showcases entries like “Inside Out 2” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

This sudden change has got fans and industry insiders talking. People are wondering if it might affect Wade Wilson's story. This idea seems more likely because there were hints that Marvel Studios and Disney were thinking about delaying things due to strikes messing up production.

Currently, the precise timeline for the resumption of shooting for “Deadpool 3” remains uncertain.

But, it's not just Deadpool 3 dealing with production problems. Recent rumors speculate that the MCU paused the filming of “Daredevil: Born Again” because of ongoing protests. There could be delays for “The Marvels” too, as Disney figures out how to handle scheduling and promotions right now.

Deadpool 3’s story is set to shake up the MCU. Ryan Reynolds will cleverly mix characters from Fox's X-Men and other Marvel favorites as Wade Wilson. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is expected to join, along with Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra.

For now, MCU fans are in the dark about how these different characters will fit in. And with Deadpool 3's release postponed, fans are left curious and eagerly awaiting Wade Wilson's next big screen adventure.