Heading into Sunday's crucial Game 4 of the second round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun were looking to avoid elimination and force a deciding Game 5 against the New York Liberty. The Sun have been a regular in the WNBA Finals over the last couple of seasons with appearances in 2019 and 2022. The Sun have a strong shot to make it back to back Finals appearances behind the star duo of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Out of everyone on the Sun roster though, only DeWanna Bonner has a championship ring, and multiple at that having been a key member of two title teams with the Phoenix Mercury. Heading into Game 4, Bonner became only the third player to appear in at least 80 WNBA Playoffs games as per Across The Timeline.

Fun fact: today is DeWanna Bonner's 80th postseason WNBA game. Only 2 players have more: Lindsay Whalen (82) and Rebekkah Brunson (81). Only 3 *franchises* have played 80 postseason games total: Los Angeles Sparks (90), Phoenix Mercury (88), and the Connecticut Sun (80). pic.twitter.com/o9LfhUFTWI — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) October 1, 2023

DeWanna Bonner joined elite company in Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson who also reached that mark. Brunson appeared in 81 playoff games and Whalen appeared in 82. Both players are retired and Bonner is still playing at a high level so it's not a stretch to picture Bonner setting a record. Bonner has more playoff appearances as an individual player than every individual team in the league aside from the Sun, Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks.

Throughout the playoffs so far, Bonner has been averaging 19.2 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 39.6 percent shooting from the field, 34.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

As of publication, Bonner has six points and four rebounds at the half of Game while the Liberty lead 45-44.