Before the Connecticut Sun advanced to the semifinals, guard DiJonai Carrington was awarded as the league's Most Improved Player of the season. Carrington has been a big plus to the Sun, and she's helped put them in the position that they're in now as they go on to face the Minnesota Lynx in the next round.

After Game 2 against the Indiana Fever, Carrington spoke to the media about the award and did she expect to win it.

“I definitely didn't think so, and not because I didn't think I deserved it, just because Connecticut doesn't get the love and the hype that we deserve and earned,” Carrington said. “Second, I've never really won awards before. I've never been an All-American besides academically, which I guess is cool too. I've never been Player of the Year for the conference. It's just something I don't get my hopes up for because you never want to be down. When it did happen, I was super, super surprised.

“They were like Cathy [Englebert] wants to call you, and I was like ‘Oh my god, what did I tweet this time?’”

DiJonai Carrington's strong play for Sun is highlighted

DiJonai Carrington received 28 of the 67 votes from the national media poll. Dearica Hamby finished second in votes, while Bridget Carleton finished third.

Carrington started in 39 games for the Sun and helped the team to a 28-12 record while averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals.

The Sun will need Carrington for the semifinals as they're set to face the Minnesota Lynx, who defeated the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the playoffs. It will be a competitive series, but if the Sun can continue what they did throughout the season, they have a good chance of making it to the WNBA Finals where they'll either face the Las Vegas Aces or the New York Liberty.