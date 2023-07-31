The Phoenix Suns have amassed a pretty rich history given its overall success as a franchise since being founded in 1968. But it's surprising that despite its success, the team has yet to win an NBA Championship. For this article, we will look at the 10 greatest Suns players in franchise history.

Phoenix did not take long in finding success after debuting in the late 1960s, making the NBA Finals just eight years into its existence. Until 2010, the Suns were one of the winningest franchises in the NBA, having made 28 playoff appearances in 35 years.

But when the 2010s arrived, Phoenix went through its worst stretch as a franchise. They were still relevant and in the thick of the playoff race for some years early in the decade. But through the latter half, the Suns were essentially the laughingstock of the NBA. Now, the Suns have risen once again and are among the top contenders in the league. Despite a rough patch in the previous decade, the Suns still have the fifth-best winning percentage in NBA history.

Let's look back as we list down the 10 best Suns players to ever don their uniform. Spoiler: Kevin Durant isn't on this list just yet. But if KD helps lead the Suns to its first NBA title within the next couple of years, we might have to update this list the moment that happens.

10. Alvan Adams

Younger Suns fans probably don't know much about Alvan Adams. But he was pretty much a fixture for the Suns through the 1970s to 1980s.

Adams won the 1975-76 Rookie of the Year award off averages of 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. That, however, would turn out to be his most productive season. Nonetheless, he spent his entire 13-year career in The Valley. He was a key member of nine Suns teams that made the postseason from 1976 to 1985, including a Finals appearance in 1976.

To this day, Adams is still the franchise's leader in games played, minutes played, total rebounds, and total steals, and is second all-time in points.

Suns stats: 988 games played, 14.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 49.8% FG%

9. Walter Davis

Walter Davis is another name that young members of Suns Nation probably aren't familiar with. But through the 1980's, Davis was the man in Phoenix.

Like Adams, however, Davis arguably had his best year in his rookie campaign. He was sensational in his rookie season, where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Davis followed that up with a still solid sophomore year, where he averaged 23.6 points on 56.1 percent field goal shooting. However, the 6-foot-6 guard's production declined after that. It's unfortunate that Davis was not able to build on the success of his stellar rookie year.

Nonetheless, Davis still finished his 11-year stint with the Suns averaging 20.5 points and remains the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He is also No. 1 in field goals made and No. 2 in total games played.

Suns stats: 766 games played, 20.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.2 SPG

8. Tom Chambers

Tom Chambers may also be a name younger Suns fans won't be familiar with. But the 6-foot-10 big man had his best years playing in Phoenix and was instrumental in turning the franchise around in the late 1980s.

Chambers made immediate impact upon his arrival in The Valley. He turned the Suns from a 28-win team to Western Conference Finalists in 1989 and 1990. In those two seasons, Chambers averaged at least 25 points per game in the regular season. He also made three straight All-Star appearances and earned two All-NBA Second Team nods with the franchise.

Despite having a season where he primarily played a bench role (due to the arrival of Charles Barkley), Chambers still has the seventh-highest scoring average in Suns franchise history at 20.6 points per game.

Suns stats: 380 games played, 20.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 46.3% FG%

7. Paul Westphal

Older Suns fans would know Paul Westphal the player, while relatively newer (though still old) Phoenix die-hards would know him as the coach that led the team to the NBA Finals in 1993. As a player, Westphal played six seasons in Phoenix, including one at the end of his career.

The other five were during his absolute prime. In those five years, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 22.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 51.8 percent from the field. He helped lead the Suns to four playoff appearances in five years, including an NBA Finals stint in 1976. Over that span, Westphal earned four All-Star appearances and four All-NBA nods, including three First Team recognitions.

Suns stats: 465 games played, 20.6 PPG, 5.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 51.6% FG%

6. Shawn Marion

As part of perhaps the most exciting era in Suns history, Shawn Marion deserves a spot on this list of greatest Suns players ever. To put it shortly, Marion could do everything on the basketball court. He was the ultimate Swiss Army knife with his ability to score, defend, rebound, and make plays. Dubbed as The Matrix, the 6-foot-7 forward served as the glue that kept the mid-2000s Seven Seconds or Less Suns.

Marion may have won his lone NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks, but he had his best individual years with the Suns. In over eight seasons in The Valley, Marion earned four All-Star appearances and two All-NBA nods. And don't let the funky form fool you. While it's not elite, he still shot a decent 34.2 percent from beyond the arc during his time in Phoenix. He is also fifth all-time in franchise history in three-pointers made.

Those Seven Seconds or Less Suns are up there among the greatest teams to never win a championship, or even get to the NBA Finals. Still, they had massive success led by two-time MVP Steve Nash. Under head coach Mike D'Antoni, they ran a revolutionary offense ahead of their time and Marion was a major piece in that juggernaut.

To this day, Marion is still Phoenix's franchise leader in win shares (93.2) and second in defensive win shares (42.8). He ranks fifth in total points, second in rebounds and steals, and third in blocks.

Suns stats: 660 games, 18.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

The main partner-in-crime of two-time MVP Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire was one of the most explosive interior forces during the 2000s. He had plenty of battles with Hall of Famers like Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki. Unfortunately, the Nash-Stoudemire Suns were never able to get over the hump and make the NBA Finals, let alone win an NBA championship.

Nonetheless, Nash and Stoudemire were still one of the more iconic duos of that decade. It's arguable that Nash wouldn't have the success he had if not for Stoudemire. Sure, the Canadian's accurate passes would have still found its way to other beneficiaries. But Stoudemire was the perfect recipient of those tasty dimes from the Hall of Fame point guard. His explosiveness perfectly complimented Nash's play style and the two thrived as an elite pick-and-roll pairing. Nash and Stoudemire accounted for a lot of highlight plays in Phoenix during the Seven Seconds or Less era.

Stoudemire spent just over seven seasons in The Valley. He was named Rookie of the Year in the 2002-03 season. Stoudemire earned five All-Star appearances from 2005 to 2010, as well as four All-NBA selections, including a First-Team recognition in 2007.

Suns stats: 516 games played, 21.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.4 BPG, 54.4% FG%

4. Kevin Johnson

Kevin Johnson spent all but 52 games of his 12-year NBA career with the Phoenix Suns. He was the lead point guard of one of the more successful eras in franchise history. More importantly, Johnson was the second-best player on the Charles Barkley-led team that made the 1993 NBA Finals.

Johnson won the 1988-89 Most Improved Player award after he broke out into a nightly 20-10 threat with points and assists. From his MIP season to 1991-92, KJ averaged 21.2 points and 11.1 assists per game, while shooting 50.0 percent from the field as a point guard.

Despite his 6-foot-1 frame, Johnson was a relentless and fearless driver to the basket. He wasn't afraid to get inside the paint and go up against the taller behemoths, especially during perhaps the most physical era of basketball.

Johnson finished his career with three All-Star appearances and five All-NBA nods, including four Second Team selections. He ranks second in franchise history in total assists behind Steve Nash, first in freethrows made, third in total points, and fourth in total steals.

Suns stats: 683 games played, 18.7 PPG, 9.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 49.4% FG%

Devin Booker may still be playing and his story in Phoenix is far from done. But the three-time All-Star has done enough to warrant a top-three spot in this list of greatest Suns players of all time.

Booker did go through some pretty rough years during his first five seasons in the league. But he stuck through the bad times and with the help and guidance of Chris Paul (who should be an honorable mention here), he led the Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance in nearly three decades.

Booker, along with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, is looking to finally bring Phoenix its first ever NBA championship. Those before him on this list and more so those in front of him, have tried and came close to doing so. If this group of Suns can make history for the franchise, we might need to put Booker atop this list.

As it stands, Booker is already the franchise's leader in three-point field goals made. He is also already the fourth leading scorer and seventh in total assists in franchise history. With Phoenix set up for success in the future, Booker will only rise up these statistical rankings, which can further solidify his case as the best Suns player ever in due time.

Suns stats: 530 games played, 23.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.8 APG, 46.1% FG%, 86.8% FT%

2. Charles Barkley

Barkley could have easily nabbed the top spot because he did immediately turn the Suns into legitimate title contenders when he arrived there. He became MVP in his very first year in Phoenix and led them to the NBA Finals, where they, like most teams in the 1990s, unfortunately ran into Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

With Barkley leading the way, the Suns finished in the top two in the West standings for three straight regular seasons. However, they never made it back to the Finals after losing to the Bulls in 1993. Nonetheless, Barkley enjoyed his best individual and team success in Phoenix. He made the All-Star team in each of his four seasons with the Suns. The Round Mound of Rebound was also named to four All-NBA selections, including a First-Team nod in his MVP year.

He scored his career-high as a Sun when he dropped 56 points, then the third-highest total ever in a playoff game, in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Despite his short tenure in Phoenix, he still finished as the seventh leading rebounder in franchise history. He was also third in points per game and second in rebounds per game.

Suns stats: 280 games played, 23.4 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 4.4 APG, 50.1% FG%

1. Steve Nash

Choosing between Barkley and Steve Nash was pretty tough, considering both were iconic figures for the franchise during arguably their most successful eras. They are also the only two Suns players to win MVP. Though Barkley has the edge in terms of Finals appearances (well, it's only one), Nash has the advantage with one more MVP trophy to his name. The Canadian also has more longevity wearing the Suns' Purple and Orange as he played six more seasons in The Valley than The Chuckster.

Nash was also the engine that drove arguably the most exciting era in Suns basketball — the Seven Seconds or Less. As mentioned, the Nash-led Seven Seconds of Less Suns are among the best teams to never get a championship. And it's unfortunate, because they were certainly on the cusp in a couple of seasons. Under Nash's leadership, Phoenix made three Western Conference Finals appearances in six years. Over that span, the Suns went 492-160, good for a winning percentage of .674.

Not counting his first two seasons in Phoenix, when he was still a baby, Nash averaged 16.3 points and 10.9 assists, while shooting 51.0 percent from the field (which insane for a point guard), 43.7 percent from three, and 91.2 percent from the freethrow line. The man was basically a walking 50-40-90 guy for eight straight seasons.

Unsurprisingly, Nash finished his Suns career as the franchise leader in total assists and fourth in assists per game. He is also No. 1 in freethrow percentage and first in offensive win shares.

Suns stats: 744 games played, 14.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 9.4 APG, 50.4% FG%, 90.7% FT%