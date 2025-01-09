Connecticut Sun superstar Alyssa Thomas has sparked intrigue around her future in the WNBA with candid comments about free agency. Speaking to reporters in Miami, where she is participating in the league’s Unrivaled offseason tour, Thomas offered an unusually transparent perspective on the possibilities that lie ahead.

“Right now, you get to play with different players that aren’t your usual teammates,” Thomas said, referencing the unique experience of competing in the exhibition-style event alongside stars from other WNBA teams (per Ball is Life's Sara Jane Gamelli). “Free agency is free agency. You have to separate the two. Who knows what’s going to happen in these upcoming weeks.”

Thomas’s remarks have raised eyebrows across the league, particularly as she enters free agency following another MVP-caliber season with the Sun. Known for her versatility, toughness, and court vision, Thomas led the Connecticut Sun to the WNBA Finals in 2022, establishing herself as one of the league’s premier all-around players. However, her comments suggest she is keeping her options open, a reality that could send shockwaves through the WNBA.

Thomas’s potential availability is certain to make her one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason. The 6'2″ forward is coming off a solid 2024 campaign in which she averaged 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. Her ability to control games on both ends of the floor, combined with her leadership, makes her a cornerstone player for any franchise.

Despite her success with the Sun, Thomas’s comments indicate that she is not ruling out a change of scenery. Her experience with Unrivaled, which showcases the WNBA’s brightest stars in a high-profile offseason setting, may be broadening her horizons. “The whole thing is impressive,” Thomas said of the event. “They have top-of-the-line everything. Treating us the way we are supposed to be treated.”

Thomas’s free agency decision will be pivotal not only for Connecticut but also for the broader landscape of the WNBA. The Sun have relied heavily on Thomas’s all-around brilliance. Losing her would be a significant blow to their championship aspirations.

Meanwhile, rival teams will undoubtedly be lining up to make their pitches. Organizations with strong support systems and resources—traits Thomas emphasized in her praise of Unrivaled—could have an edge in the race for her signature.

As the WNBA’s free agency period approaches, all eyes will be on Alyssa Thomas. Her next move could shape the balance of power in the league for years to come.