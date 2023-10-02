The Connecticut Sun saw its season come to an end at the hands of the New York Liberty. With that, the WNBA Finals are set: The Liberty will face the Las Vegas Aces, which is what everybody expected. Alyssa Thomas, who has been the heart and soul of the Sun and arguably should've been the WNBA MVP over Breanna Stewart, gave everything she had. She notched her seventh triple-double of the season in the Game 4 loss, and after the game, she spoke about the historic season she had (h/t Alexa Philippou of ESPN).

“I had a season never seen in this league and probably won't see again, unless I do it. So for me, I have a lot to be proud of. No one can take away the fact that I will always be in the record books.”

Alyssa Thomas left the game briefly in the fourth quarter after sustaining an injury but made her way back onto the floor and finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists in the 87-84 loss to the Liberty, which marked her third postseason triple-double. Her final stats for the season are 15.5 PPG with 9.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists to go with 1.8 steals. Thomas finished second in the WNBA MVP voting and had the most first-place votes, and it certainly was a debate between Thomas, Stewart, and A'ja Wilson.

The Aces, who won last year's WNBA title, face the loaded New York Liberty in the finals, but the Sun will be back, especially if Alyssa Thomas can play as she did this season.