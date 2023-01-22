The Phoenix Suns have been struggling mightily of late. The fact that they have been dealing with some lingering injuries to their stars has a lot to do with this recent slump. Phoenix will be shorthanded yet again on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers with both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton popping up on the injury report. So, the big question right now is this: Are Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton injury status vs. the Pacers

For his part, Paul is now set to miss his seventh straight game after being downgraded to out for Saturday’s tilt. The Suns point god had a chance to return from a sore right hip after initially being tagged as questionable against the Pacers, but it is clear that the 37-year-old was not able to recover in time.

Ayton, on the other hand, was questionable to play with a non-COVID illness. However, he was eventually ruled out just hours before tip-off. He had a big game on Thursday in a five-point victory over a Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets side — The Suns’ first win in their last three games — with Ayton putting up an impressive 24-point, 14-rebound double-double in the win.

If Ayton is unable to go, he will join Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet on the sidelines. Josh Okogie, who popped up on the Suns’ injury report as questionable with a nasal fracture, will play.

As for the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton remains out with knee and elbow sprains, while rookie Andrew Nembhard is questionable.

Now as for the question of if Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is no.