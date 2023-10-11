The Phoenix Suns have made it a point in recent seasons to amass as much high-end talent as possible. This was what they did when they dealt away Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, among others, in the deal that brought back Kevin Durant. And they doubled down on this this past offseason when they traded Chris Paul and their few remaining draft assets for Bradley Beal to form a vaunted Big Three centered around Devin Booker.

However, one such concern for the Suns is that they may end up being too top-heavy; as was the case during the 2023 playoffs, the Suns lacked the requisite depth to truly challenge for a title, losing to the Denver Nuggets in six games in the second round. But the Suns took steps to rectify that situation this past offseason, and now, Beal believes that his team is equipped with plenty of talent to weather whatever storms may come.

“Just how versatile we we are. We’re a very deep team, we have a lot of good pieces. Everybody looks at us three and expects big things, but we have a lot of guys who can contribute to our success. Like I said before, we’re just gonna continue to build it and take it a day at a time,” Beal told TNT's Chris Haynes during the Tuesday night broadcast of the preseason tilt between the Suns and Nuggets.

At the moment, the Suns, indeed, have a few players who've proven that they can contribute at a high level on a contending team. Eric Gordon, Jusuf Nurkic, and Grayson Allen all have experiences in winning situations, so the Suns will be counting upon those three to give the team more firepower alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal.

But at the end of the day, the onus on lifting the team to great heights will fall on the Suns' star trio, and Beal, to his credit, appears to be adjusting to life as the third banana quite well, which bodes quite nicely for the team's chances of making noise next season.

“‘It’s been an adjustment, but it’s been one I embrace. These guys make it so easy, the transition here. From moving here, my family getting here, to just getting acclimated on the floor with the guys, everything has been a smooth transition. Still working the kinks out, but so far, so good,” Beal added.