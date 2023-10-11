The Phoenix Suns have a rematch against the Denver Nuggets in their preseason game Tuesday night at Footprint Center.

But they will not have their new-look big three to face Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Co.

The Suns will not play Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal due to rest, reporters learned Tuesday morning. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel explained the team’s decision to not play those players pregame.

“We’re going to make these decisions on a game-by-game basis, but I always felt that we’re not going to play them all five preseason games,” Vogel said.

The Suns will start guards Saben Lee, Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie — who was the fifth starter Sunday against the Detroit Pistons — forward Chimezie Metu and starting center Jusuf Nurkic, who was acquired via trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for former starting center Deandre Ayton. Allen was also sent to the Suns from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Vogel spoke about the Suns’ blistering-hot first quarter in their 130-126 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The Suns had 46 first-quarter points and shot 17-of-20 from the field.

Booker, Durant and Beal combined for 34 points on 12-of-21 shooting. None of those players were in for more than 14:50.

“Starters looked great,” Vogel said. “That group really had a business-like approach of really just playing the right way offensively, playing with pace, playing with the extra pass, being in attack mode, reading defense, but the key for me was that those guys defended at a really high level.”

Vogel told ClutchPoints’ Trevor Booth he has seen from the Suns’ three-guard lineups so far and his evaluation of Nurkic on defense.