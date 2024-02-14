Bradley Beal's hamstring injury has received an interesting update from Shams Charania.

Bradley Beal's first season with the Phoenix Suns has been filled with injuries, and he picked up yet another in the Suns' 130-125 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Beal injured his left hamstring yet again early in this one, and Shams Charania provided a somewhat murky update on his status in the aftermath of this game.

Beal injured his left hamstring earlier this season, and it sounds like the injury he suffered against the Kings is the same hamstring ailment he dealt with beforehand. Charania noted that Beal is going to rest until after the All-Star break before charting his course of action, which isn't a massive surprise given that Phoenix has only one more game before they take a week off for the All-Star festivities.

"It's a left hamstring injury, [Bradley Beal] had the same hamstring earlier in the season…He's going to rest until after the all star break."@ShamsCharania updates on Bradley Beal's injury. 📺: https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/VvPgZxFWdF — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 14, 2024

Having Beal healthy for the postseason is obviously the most pressing concern for Phoenix moving forward, so they are going to give Beal all the time he needs to recover from this injury. It's definitely concerning, though, that Beal is continuing to have all sorts of trouble staying on the floor for Phoenix, and even when he's been playing, his production hasn't been all that great.

Beal is crucial to the Suns plans for making a deep playoff run this year, so they are going to need him healthy in April and May, which is why they will play it safe with his new hamstring injury. But the hope is that Beal can return sooner rather than later, and it will be worth keeping an eye on his status to see if he gets a more definitive timeline after the All-Star break.