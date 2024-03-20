The Phoenix Suns fell 140-129 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in a game that saw the team put up seemingly little effort.
Suns star Bradley Beal acknowledged that the team played with a lack of urgency and that it needs to be better, per Gerald Bouruet of PHNX Sports:
Bradley Beal on the Suns’ lack of urgency in Milwaukee: “We definitely can’t lay eggs like that. We gotta come out with a lot better focus and a lot more sense of urgency than what we’ve been having. That’s been way unacceptable and we all know that…it starts with us three.” pic.twitter.com/9FMlaOwB9U
The Suns simply could not match the Bucks' intensity. Milwaukee shot a blazing 58.5% on threes compared to the Suns' 42.5%.
Most importantly, Kevin Durant only scored 11 points during the contest. Durant averages 27.8 points per game through 61 games, so his low-scoring display was concerning.
Beal isn't alone in acknowledging that the team's big-3 should take more responsibility. Bill Simmons recently suggested that Durant and Booker should shoulder more blame for the Suns' struggles.
“It's like well these two guys, they're two of the best twelve guys in the league, shouldn't their team be great?… I don't get it. Oh, it's not great, alright it's everybody else fault.”
As Simmons mentioned, Durant and Booker are two of the top scorers in the league. Add Bradley Beal into the mix, and Phoenix's offense should be nearly unstoppable.
While there is improvement to be made from role players, Phoenix's star players must find a way to be productive on a nightly basis. If they consistently bring their best performance and help the team lock in on defense, the Suns will have a chance to make a deep postseason run.