On Sunday afternoon, star forward Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns saw their record on the 2023-24 NBA season drop to 39-29 with a 140-129 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing without their own superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. One of the more surprising things about the loss to the Bucks was the play of Durant himself, who registered just 11 points on the afternoon, a far cry from the Herculean stat lines he has seem to put up on a nightly basis throughout this Suns season.
After the game, Durant was asked about this relatively low scoring output, by his Hall of Fame standards at least, and he credited the play of his teammate Grayson Allen as part of his explanation.
“Grayson took my spot scoring. I had to do other s***. We got ourselves back in the game,” said Durant, per Duane Rankin of AZCentral on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.”
Indeed, Grayson Allen–at least for the first half of action–had the hot hand for the Suns on Sunday, as the NBA's leading three-point shooter in terms of percentage finished the afternoon with 25 points in his return to Milwaukee, where he played a season ago.
Meanwhile, Durant looked oddly passive, although it should be noted that one of the most impressive parts of his career is that he has never seemed to have had to force up shots at the expense of his teammates. In any case, the Suns will next hit the floor on Wednesday evening when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at home.