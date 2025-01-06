The NBA trade market is heating up earlier than usual this season. Some teams are adding role players as they look to establish themselves as contenders while other teams are shopping some of their veterans as their struggles compound into the new year.

One of those teams that has not been playing their best basketball is the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have struggled with injuries to both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this season, and they have not been able to consistently play their best basketball as a result. Entering Monday night's slate, the Suns are sitting at 15-18 and are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference.

Asa. result, the team is looking to make a shakeup and Bradley Beal is one name that has been at the center of trade rumors. Beal does have a no-trade clause in his contract, so he would have to sign off on any prospective deal. As the rumors heat up, there are a few spots that have emerged that Beal would be willing to go to, according to John Gambadoro of 98.7 Phoenix.

“As for Beal the no-trade looms large,” Gambadoro reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He could have went to Milwaukee before he ended up in Phoenix but that was turned down. Have heard he would waive no trade for LA, Miami, Denver but I do believe there are a few others that he could ultimately decide work for him.”

Miami is an obvious fit for Beal in a potential trade given the current drama surrounding Jimmy Butler. The two both have huge salaries that would basically match up, which would make it pretty simple for the teams to line up a deal.

The Lakers and Nuggets are more complicated fits. The Nuggets could flip Michael Porter Jr. for Beal, but that would make them very small in the backcourt and it would hurt their defense immensely. The Lakers would have a harder time matching salaries for Beal after swinging a trade for Dorian Finney-Smith, so it would likely take a third team getting involved. Beal also isn't the best fit for the Lakers around their current players, making the deal even more complicated.

If Beal can find the right fit for him, he still has the ability as a scorer to help a team out in the backcourt if he can stay healthy. If he does indeed hit the market, he will still have plenty of interest from around the league.