Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul recently made headlines when he said that he is at peace even if he doesn’t win an NBA title. However, that statement has put his winning mentality into question, especially as they head to the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

However, speaking to reporters on Saturday before they start the postseason on Sunday, Paul made sure to emphasize that he remains committed to helping the Suns win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. He noted that while the conversation about him not winning a title doesn’t bother him anymore, it doesn’t actually mean that he has given up on his desire to become an NBA champion.

“Yeah, that ain’t what I think about going into the playoffs. That was that conversation, but for me, I’m gonna compete,” Paul said, per Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

For those who missed it, Chris Paul spoke with Taylor Rooks earlier this April when he was asked if he gets tired of being asked about winning a championship. CP3 admitted that it bothered him before, but later in his career, he has come to the realization that “as long as you know you working and doing everything to give yourself the opportunity, you can live with it.”

I asked Chris Paul if he gets tired of being asked about winning a championship.

Short answer: Not anymore Bonus clip from NBA on TNT Feature: pic.twitter.com/Z9JbAq6rqv — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 5, 2023

Sure enough, it was quite the profound statement from Paul. Nonetheless, some couldn’t help but question whether he still has that drive to win after years of trying and failing to reach that elusive trophy.

Clearly, Paul remains as competitive as ever and has only one thing in his mind heading to the 2023 NBA Playoffs: the championship.