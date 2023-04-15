Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Clippers will meet the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of the NBA quarterfinals. We’re in the desert, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Clippers-Suns Game 1 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Clippers finished the season with a 44-38 record and will enter the playoffs as the fifth seed. Ultimately, they have gone 11-7 since March 1. The Clippers also finished with a 21-20 road record. Meanwhile, the Suns enter the playoffs with a record of 45-47 and claimed the fourth seed. The Suns are 12-8 since March 1, but 8-0 when Kevin Durant has played. Also, the Suns are 28-13 at home.

The Clippers are back in the playoffs after falling in two play-in games last season. Ultimately, it is their 10th appearance over 12 years. But the Clippers have just one appearance in the Western Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the Suns are in the playoffs for the third season in a row. The Suns are also two years removed from an NBA Finals appearance and hope to make it back after falling to the Dallas Mavericks last season.

The Suns defeated the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals two seasons ago. Moreover, they are 8-5 lifetime in the playoffs against them and have won both series. Paul George will not play in the first round for the Clippers.

Here are the Clippers-Suns Game 1 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Suns Game 1 Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +7 (-106)

Phoenix Suns: -7 (-114)

Over: 226 (-108)

Under: 226 (-112)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Suns

TV: MST, Bally Sports Arizona, TNT

Stream: NBA

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers can never seem to get it right. Initially, they looked like world beaters, and many had them competing for the NBA Title. But then the injuries occurred again, and they fell apart.

Kawhi Leonard will do his best to carry the Clippers on his back. However, he has a tall task ahead of him as he faces a healthy Phoenix team. Leonard finished the season with 23.8 points per game. Now, he must do more to carry the Clippers. Someone has to pick up the slack for George. Therefore, look no forward than Norman Powell. He finished the season with 17 points per game. Thus, expect him to get some looks. Russell Westbrook needs to play well to give the Clippers the shot in the arm they need. Ultimately, he finished the season with 15.8 points per game for the Clippers. But can the bench get the job done? They need to play well against this tough front-loaded team.

The Clippers are 13th in field goal shooting percentage. Also, they are 18th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Clippers are solid from the triples, ranking third in 3-point shooting percentage. However, they have not been consistent on the boards, ranking 16th in rebounds. The Clippers are also inconsistent at handling the ball and defending, ranking 16th in turnovers and 21st in blocked shots.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they avoid falling into a deep hole. Then, the bench must deliver while Durant sits on the bench.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns made the deal of the decade when they traded for Durant. However, he is not the best player on this team. Devin Booker takes that spot as the top guy and consistently delivers.

Booker finished the season with 27.8 points per game. Therefore, expect the Suns to turn to him first. Durant is the second weapon and is still a force everywhere. Ultimately, he averaged 26 points in eight games for the Suns. Deandre Ayton averaged 18 points per game for Phoenix. Meanwhile, Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points per game. But the Suns traded away some of their depth to get Durant. Thus, it will be interesting to see how their bench handles the pressure when their stars sit.

The Suns finished the season as the 23rd-best shooting team. However, they were also seventh from beyond the arc. The Suns were also solid at the charity stripe, ranking 10th in free-throw shooting percentage. Additionally, the Suns were 11th in rebounds. The Suns also did a good job handling the ball, ranking 11th in turnovers. Furthermore, they are still a force on defense, ranking fifth in blocked shots.

The Suns will cover the spread if their starters can build them a significant lead. Then, they need their bench to make adequate strides.

Final Clippers-Suns Game 1 Prediction & Pick

Do the Clippers have the depth to compete without George against this loaded Suns team? Consequently, they will feel his absence and struggle to keep up with a very talented Phoenix team.

Final Clippers-Suns Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns: -7 (-114)