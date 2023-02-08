There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.

In fact, Ayton could even be using all the uncertainty to fuel his strong play as of late. On Tuesday night, Ayton put the Brooklyn Nets’ defense to the sword, dropping 35 points on 14-18 shooting to lead the Suns to a 116-112 victory on the road.

And in doing so, Deandre Ayton became just the fourth player in the shot-clock era (1954-55) to score 30+ points on 75 percent shooting from the field or better in consecutive games, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Artis Gilmore, and Kevin Willis as those who have accomplished the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Ayton also dropped 31 points and 16 boards on 13-15 shooting from the field (86.7 percent) against the Detroit Pistons three days earlier, continuing a strong run of games for both himself and the Suns following their embarrassing loss against the Atlanta Hawks a week ago.

And with Devin Booker back from his month-plus long absence due to a groin injury, the Suns could very well continue their climb atop the congested Western Conference standings, regardless of what they choose to do before the February 9 trade deadline.

A trade out of Phoenix may be inevitable for Deandre Ayton, but he is playing like a man on a mission to prove that he’s worth more than a trade piece to the Suns.