Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker says he's feeling good after battling a bad ankle injury earlier this season.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is being brutally honest about an ankle sprain he suffered before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday. Booker said it wasn't as bad as a different ankle injury that kept him sidelined for a time earlier this season. Booker said the ankle injury he suffered in an opening game against Golden State was so bad it affected his ability to move.

"It feels good." Devin Booker on his sprained right ankle as he scored 34 points in Saturday's win vs. Memphis after sitting out Friday's loss to Nuggets. Booker said this sprain wasn't nearly as bad as left ankle sprain in opener at Golden State. "I could barely walk." #Suns pic.twitter.com/yXrccadNFe — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 3, 2023

“I could barely walk,” Booker said, per AZCentral.

The good news is that Booker seems fine now. The ankle injury Booker sustained in the Grizzlies game is very minor. Booker went off against Memphis, pouring in 34 points for the Suns on Saturday. He was a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line. Phoenix defeated Memphis by a score of 116-109, and Booker said after the game the ankle he hurt feels good.

Phoenix needs Booker to score and help take pressure off of Kevin Durant, who is heavily involved in the Suns offense and carried the team through a stretch when Booker didn't see the floor earlier this year. On the season, Booker is averaging just under 28 points a game. He's needed on the floor, as he averages more than 30 minutes a game and is counted on for his shooting.

Phoenix is now 12-8 on the season and have won 8 of their last 10 games, including a seven game winning streak that ended on Nov. 29. The team seems to be clicking at a pretty good time and trying to make some waves in the Western Conference.

Phoenix next plays the L.A. Lakers on Tuesday at 10 Eastern. The Lakers are 12-9 on the year.