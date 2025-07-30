With over half of the 2025 MLB season having gone by already, most teams have already established their identity on the year. There has already been so much baseball to judge every team by, and a few are already separating themselves from the pack. But Jon Heyman of the New York Post has one undisputed answer in mind if he were to be asked which team is the best in MLB at the moment. For Heyman, no one can question the Milwaukee Brewers' place as the best MLB team at present in his point of view.

On Tuesday night, the Brewers faced the Chicago Cubs yet again in a fierce battle between division rivals looking to claim supremacy over the NL Central. The Brewers won the first game of the series, 8-4, on Monday night — giving them the momentum heading into Game 2 of the series. And the Brewers, buoyed by said momentum and the raucous crowd at American Family Field, demolished the Cubs on Tuesday, 9-3, to win the three-game series.

The Brewers and Cubs entered the series with the same record, but now Milwaukee has built a two-game cushion over Chicago. And this continues the Brewers' strong run that spans the past two months; dating back to the 29th of May, Milwaukee has gone 35-15 — the best record in the league during that span.

Something has clicked for Pat Murphy and the Brewers since then and it doesn't seem like they're going to look back — not even for a little bit. They seem to pluck incredible contributors out of thin air; on Tuesday, it was Andrew Vaughn's turn to show out.

Vaughn, who was acquired in a trade from the Chicago White Sox, is turning his career around in Milwaukee. In his Brewers career thus far, (15 games, 48 at-bats), he is slashing an MVP-level .375/.439/.771 to go with five home runs and 21 runs batted in. They've gone 12-3 with Vaughn in the lineup, and this hot streak is definitely propelling Milwaukee to further heights.

Brewers fans celebrate hot streak on social media

The Brewers keep on coming even though it seems like they lose key contributors every offseason. They operate as a small-market team and yet here they are, always in contention, much to fans' delight.

“i love my best record in baseball milwaukee brewers,” X user @rilydo wrote.

“Series win. 4-3 on the season series vs the *ubs. Extended the division lead. King Vaughn. Best team in baseball,” @Thanastyburn added.

“If you didn’t believe it before, the time to believe is now. The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball They just manhandled the Cubs, taking the first two games of the series in convincing fashion at Miller Park World Series contender? I think so,” @UncoveredMLB furthered.