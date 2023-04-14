A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Phoenix Suns were already considered as a legitimate threat to the title even before the NBA trade deadline. However, their chances of going all the way this season took a massive bump after they successfully landed Kevin Durant via a mid-season blockbuster trade.

Devin Booker is well aware of what KD brings to the table. Booker is obviously delighted to have Durant as his teammate given the impact the latter has had on the Suns, but at the same time, Book also admits that it’s a privilege for him to play alongside KD on a personal level:

“I’m still a student of the game,” Booker said. “… I’m watching every step that [Kevin Durant] makes very closely and I’ve always watched his game that way, but from a distance. Now, the chance to get it live and right in front of you is even better.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I'm still a student of the game… I'm watching every step that [Kevin Durant] makes very closely and I've always watched his game that way, but from a distance. Now, the chance to get it live & right in front of you is even better." —Devin Bookerpic.twitter.com/f5w1QCqF9N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2023

Kevin Durant is without a doubt one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. This is exactly why it comes as no surprise that Devin Booker has been meticulously studying KD’s game through the years. As he said, for Booker to now have a first-hand view of Durant doing his thing on a daily basis is a gift that Devin intends to take full advantage of.

This can only benefit the Suns on a team level. With KD taking Booker under his wing, and with Devin being more than willing to have Durant as his mentor, you have to say that the sky is the limit for Devin Booker — and of course, for Phoenix as well.