A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

All eyes will be on the first-round Western Conference matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers — and rightfully so. These are two teams with championship aspirations this year, and unfortunately for one of these squads, they will see their season come to a very disappointing end with a heartbreaking first-round exit.

Amid all the intriguing narratives is the individual matchup between these two teams’ superstars. Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are without a doubt two of the top players in the NBA today, and this series will gift the fans with an opportunity to see KD and Kawhi battle it out on the basketball court.

For his part, Durant is well aware of what Leonard brings to the table for the Clippers. The Suns superstar had nothing but good things to say about Kawhi and his emergence as a true superstar through the years:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s funny, I played against Kawhi when he was young coming into the league and he didn’t have this role that he has now — a superstar,” Durant said, via Suns beat reporter Duane Rankin of AZ Central. “So I just seen his development over time, it’s been cool to watch. (He’s) tough to play against but it’s cool to watch. He’s somebody who brings it every time he steps on the floor, so he ups the level of everybody around him.”

"I played against Kawhi when he was young coming into the league and he didn't have this role that he has now." Kevin Durant on facing Kawhi Leonard in the #NBAPlayoffs . #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/opSaltX5Pf — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 13, 2023

Kevin Durant hit the nail on the head here. Kawhi is the type who just lifts his teammates’ level of play whenever he takes the court. The same can be said for his opponents as well, with opposing players also required to raise their game whenever Leonard is on the floor. Otherwise, the Clippers superstar will make them pay. KD and the Suns are well aware of this fact, and surely, they will be ready for it.