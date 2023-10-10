Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal are perhaps the best trio in the NBA right now from an offensive perspective, which is why the Phoenix Suns are prepared to enter the 2023-24 season as title favorites. In their first preseason game together, the All-Stars combined to score 35 points in about 13 minutes of action with one another.

After defeating the Detroit Pistons 130-126 in this first preseason game, the Suns are now prepared to take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Phoenix faithful will not be able to see their stars in action, as Booker, Durant, and Beal have all been ruled out, per Suns media, via ClutchPoints' Trevor Booth.

Given that they have four preseason games remaining, including Tuesday night's showdown against Denver, the Suns are going to get their stars as much rest as possible and not push them at all. Health is the only thing that can stand in the way of this team achieving their goals, which is why the three stars are not playing in all five preseason games.

Despite being ruled out, the three star have been practicing together and working on different shooting drills. On Tuesday, they were seen in the team's practice facility working on spot shooting and outside-in drills.

Outside-in work for the #Suns’ big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/tQo9MMqbcC — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 10, 2023

In eight games together near the end of last season, Durant and Booker combined to average 54.5 points per game. With the Washington Wizards, Beal averaged 23.2 points per game in 50 total games during the 2022-23 season.

When all three players are on the court this season in Dallas, it is not hard to imagine that they could average upwards of 80 points per game, which would undoubtedly make them the highest scoring trio in recent memory.

The Suns have built a juggernaut on the offensive side of the court, which is why their only goal is to make it to and win in the NBA Finals. Getting Booker, Durant, and Beal the rest they need in the preseason will go a long way in this team reaching their aspirations.