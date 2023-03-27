A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

If you need to hear something that will cheer you up right now, this Devin Booker story will definitely put a smile on your face.

When Fanatics founder Michael Rubin stopped by a card shop recently, he met a young fan of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker who showed some of her Booker cards. Rubin then decided to make the fan’s day and give her a memory to last a lifetime by calling Devin Booker and letting him speak with the youngster, who couldn’t believe what was happening.

.@DevinBook is still on my shit list from last night but what an amazing moment surprising one of his biggest fans and collectors @BurbankCards (P.S. Book we got the next 10 games) pic.twitter.com/SR8CsB3BR2 — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) March 26, 2023

The fan also revealed that she doesn’t miss Los Angeles Clippers games whenever the Phoenix Suns are in town just so he could see Devin Booker play live. Rubin would then hilariously joke about how bad of a person Booker is because the former Kentucky Wildcats star led the Suns to a win over the Philadelphia 76ers (Rubin’s team) the night before. In that game, Booker went off for 29 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field to pace the Suns in a 125-105 victory

As if it couldn’t get any better for the fan, Rubin told her that Devin Booker is going to send her a signed jersey. How cool was that?

It’s easy for famous athletes like Devin Booker to take things for granted, but he is clearly not the type who would pass up on such a chance to make someone happy.