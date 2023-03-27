If you need to hear something that will cheer you up right now, this Devin Booker story will definitely put a smile on your face.
.@DevinBook is still on my shit list from last night but what an amazing moment surprising one of his biggest fans and collectors @BurbankCards (P.S. Book we got the next 10 games) pic.twitter.com/SR8CsB3BR2
— Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) March 26, 2023
As if it couldn’t get any better for the fan, Rubin told her that Devin Booker is going to send her a signed jersey. How cool was that?
It’s easy for famous athletes like Devin Booker to take things for granted, but he is clearly not the type who would pass up on such a chance to make someone happy.
Booker and the Suns do not have a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on their schedule for the remainder of the season but they will still be in Hollywood on Apr. 7 to play the Los Angeles Lakers. That would be a great time for Booker and this fan to meet up in person.