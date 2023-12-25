Suns guard Eric Gordon was made available to the media following his comments about not getting enough shots in a B/R story.

Eric Gordon is viewed as one of the Phoenix Suns' leaders along with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Following the team's 120-105 loss to the Sacramento Kings Friday — the Suns' eighth loss in 11 games — Gordon voiced his frustration in comments shared in a story by Bleacher Report Chris Haynes.

“Lately, I haven't been getting hardly any touches really,” said Gordon, who took just two shot attempts versus the Kings.

Gordon signed a minimum deal to play with Booker, Beal, Durant and the Suns, who have championship expectations. But Phoenix is 14-14 and 11th place in the Western Conference.

Gordon, who turned 35 years old on Christmas, spoke Sunday about his quotes.

"I came here to win." Eric Gordon when asked about being more involved in the offense after having just two shots in Friday's loss at Sacramento.

“Things haven't been said, but (Suns) coach (Frank Vogel) put an emphasis on it,” Gordon said. “And I said that a couple days ago, he put an emphasis on it.

“I just know how I am. I'm here to win and to play winning basketball. We just got to put our best foot forward.”

Gordon was asked about why he felt he only took two shots against the Kings. Gordon, who is averaging fourth-most points (13.2) per game on the Suns' roster, also took just seven shots in the team's 109-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday.

Gordon said the Suns need to strike fear into their opponents. Phoenix is using three-guard lineups and has 10 players who last season shot at least 35 percent from three but ranks No. 29 in pace and No. 24 in 3-pointers attempted (31.3).

Gordon and Beal each told ClutchPoints in training camp it would be a “point of emphasis” for the Suns to shoot plenty of threes. Versus the Kings, Phoenix shot 5-of-25 from three, including a 3-of-10 first-half clip and 2-of-15 stretch in the second half.

“We got to have that where every time we come down the floor, the other team needs to be pretty scared of us,” Gordon said. “We got to get back to destroying teams. But, we'll get there.”

Booker, who has a rivalry with the Suns' opponent on Christmas, the Dallas Mavericks, and guard Luka Doncic, was also made available to the media. He said the team had no hard feelings about Gordon's press to get more shots.

“He's been in this for a long time, and he's earned that respect,” Booker said. “And he has the talent to do what he said.”

Phoenix has a stretch of seven home games in its next eight contests. The Suns have a stretch of 11 road games in 14 contests in January and have the third-hardest schedule remaining in the league, according to Tankathon.