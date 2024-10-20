When the Phoenix Suns resigned Frank Kaminsky to the training camp roster, nostalgia entered the minds of the Suns faithful. Now, one of the last members of the 2021 NBA Finals roster has been released, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.



The news comes hours after Phoenix had an open practice, which Kaminsky was a part of. The former Wisconsin standout stood out in the scrimmage. He hit a variety of threes and utilized the pick-and-pop situation to perfection.



However, Kaminsky's release was a byproduct of the depth on this Suns roster. Centers Mason Plumlee, Bol Bol, and rookie Oso Ighodaro dominate the depth at that position. Plumlee offers playmaking and rebound, Bol offers scoring, and Ighodaro offers physicality and athleticism.



In his time with the Suns, Kaminsky averaged 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and shot 34.4% from three. The consistent production from the other three centers has left the stretch-five big man out of playing time. In the preseason, he only averaged 9.7 minutes and averaged 4.8 points.

Will the Suns be fine without Frank Kaminsky?

As memorable as Kaminsky might've been, Phoenix will be fine without the sharpshooting big man. After all, the Suns rookies have elevated the team morale, and competitive spirit. Ighodaro is one of those rookies making an immediate impact. He was tasked with guarding Anthony Davis, and Nikola Jokic, two of the best big men in the league. He held is own, considering the caliber of the latter two.

The Suns pulled the potential steal of the season with Ryan Dunn. The Virginia rookie has been a monster on both sides of the ball. After questions about his outside shot, he's put those to rest. The defensive versatility, mixed with the improved shooting make him a must-have for head coach Mike Budenholzer's team.

Basically, everyone's roster spot has been filled. Bol and Nurkic are both returners, in addition to Josh Okogie, Grayson Allen, Damion Lee, and Royce O'Neale. The chemistry is there with this team. Now, it's a matter of using that chemistry for winning basketball.

Despite the sudden move, it was a matter of time. Not that Kaminsky is a bad player, but Phoenix has their 12-man roster essentially set. Kaminsky was the first roster cut for the Suns. They now stand at 17 players on the roster and will continue to make roster cuts before Wednesday. Regardless, the clock is ticking on who will make the official roster.