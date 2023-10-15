Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel knows what it’s like to have championship expectations. Vogel entered a precarious coaching situation a few years back with the Los Angeles Lakers, who had not made the playoffs in seven seasons and had winning aspirations with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Vogel, who is one of the best defensive coaches in NBA history, is leading Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with the Suns, who have never won a championship. Phoenix traded for Beal this summer and built out its depth after it lost to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

Following the team’s open practice at Footprint Center Sunday, Vogel — who is embracing Phoenix and the team’s vision under majority owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager James Jones — had praised for the city’s reception to the team. The Suns had their lower bowl filled out on a Sunday, an impressive turnout.

“I would say that very few teams I’ve been a part of have the type of buzz around the city about our team than we experienced today…” Vogel said.

“I think they really believe in what we have here and we’re going to pour everything we got to get this done.”

Vogel has three times led teams to the top defensive rating in the league since 2011, which is most in the NBA in that span. The Suns have three of the top offensive players in the league and might only need to be above average on defense to win a championship.

Phoenix in two of three preseason games had a 46-point first quarter and a 76-point first half. Vogel said the team’s development within its schemes has impressed him most to this point through preseason camp.