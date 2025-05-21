The Tennessee Titans are in an all too familiar position. They are rebuilding, recalibrating, and reaching for the elusive stability that has evaded them since the end of the Derrick Henry era. Now, they have a new franchise quarterback under center and a retooled coaching staff in place. As such, 2025 offers a clean slate—but also a clear message. The Titans are not ready to contend just yet. However, a few calculated trade moves could speed up the process. With holes still present on both sides of the ball, the Titans should explore veteran reinforcements to help stabilize an inconsistent roster and provide mentorship to a young, evolving core.

Big Names, Mixed Results

The Titans made a few big swings this offseason. That said, whether they’ll hit or miss remains to be seen. Tennessee paid up in free agency. They inked deals with offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr and linebacker Cody Barton. While both are serviceable, their PFF grades from last season—67.2 for Moore and 63.7 for Barton—suggest they are more patchwork than permanent solutions. The franchise did make the easiest decision in the draft. They selected Washington State quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Ward’s high ceiling and arm talent provide hope for the future. However, the rest of Tennessee’s draft was inconsistent in terms of value.

The secondary is perhaps the most glaring concern. L’Jarius Sneed was expected to be the centerpiece of the defensive backfield. That said, he struggled mightily before going down with an injury in Week 6 last year. His 36.8 PFF coverage grade was one of the worst among starting corners. To make matters worse, Sneed is now facing legal issues that cast doubt over his availability moving forward. Stopgaps like Darrell Baker Jr and Jarvis Brownlee Jr were thrown into the fire. However, neither showed enough to solidify a starting role.

Note that the Titans run the highest rate of quarters coverage in the league (21.9 percent). This means that they rely heavily on disciplined, smart cornerback play. That’s why making a move for a veteran should be high on the priority list.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Tennessee Titans 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Trade Target 1: Jalen Ramsey

It’s not every day a former All-Pro cornerback with Tennessee roots becomes available. Still, that’s the current situation with Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins. Thy are reportedly “mutually set to explore trade options,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The 30-year-old Ramsey has played 27 games for Miami over the past two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and ranked as PFF’s 10th-best cornerback in 2024.

Despite a few injury hiccups, Ramsey remains one of the most technically sound corners in the NFL. More importantly for Tennessee, he has thrived in quarters-heavy defenses. This males him a plug-and-play fit for the Titans' system. If they are serious about competing, they cannot afford to field a secondary that relies solely on unproven players and aging veterans with question marks.

Adding Ramsey would do more than just stabilize the cornerback room. It would instantly elevate the Titans’ defensive ceiling and create flexibility in play-calling. It’s also a full-circle narrative waiting to be written. Ramsey would return to his home state to help revive a franchise in transition.

The trade won’t come cheap, though. Miami may want a future Day 2 pick, and Tennessee will need to absorb Ramsey’s salary or restructure his deal. That said, this is the kind of bold move that can signal to the locker room that the Titans are not in the business of moral victories.

Trade Target 2: Jack Conklin

Yes, the defense needs a star. On the flip side, the offense needs a safety net—particularly along the offensive line. Cam Ward has immense talent. However, if the Titans cannot protect him, the No. 1 pick hype will quickly fade into frustration. Tennessee’s offensive line has undergone multiple changes in recent years. Right now, although the interior seems solid, right tackle remains a glaring concern.

That’s where a reunion with Jack Conklin makes all the sense in the world. The former Titan and current Cleveland Brown has battled injuries. Still, he represents an immediate upgrade over current options. More importantly, there's a built-in familiarity. Conklin knows the organization, and Tennessee’s offensive line coach is none other than Bill Callahan’s son, Brian Callahan. That adds a family connection to the equation.

Conklin may not be an All-Pro anymore. However, he’s more than capable of providing competent pass protection and veteran leadership for a young quarterback like Ward. The Titans can afford to give up a Day 3 pick to bring Conklin back. This is especially true if it means keeping their prized rookie upright and developing properly.

Offensive line cohesion is often underrated in rebuilds. Bringing in someone like Conklin could allow the Titans to stabilize the trenches and focus on building chemistry with Ward. It’s a low-risk, medium-reward move that aligns with both need and narrative.

Final Thoughts

The Titans’ 2025 offseason has been a mixed bag—high on potential, low on proven upgrades. Adding Jalen Ramsey and Jack Conklin via trade would give the team leadership, experience, and positional stability. For a franchise in transition, these are not just luxury moves; they are necessary steps toward building a competitive core around Cam Ward.

Tennessee has the cap flexibility and draft capital to get deals done. If they’re serious about accelerating the rebuild and avoiding another year in the AFC South basement, it’s time to get aggressive. Ramsey and Conklin won’t just fill gaps—they’ll help set the tone.