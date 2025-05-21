The Minnesota Timberwolves stuck with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the better part of three quarters in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but they didn't have it in them to hold off the top seed all night. The Thunder went on a massive run in the second half to blow the game open and take the opening game 114-88.

The Timberwolves found some answers on offense int he first half of Game 1 as Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle both got off to hit starts. However, the elite Thunder defense shut both of them down after halftime as they ran away with the win.

After the game, Edwards talked about what makes the Oklahoma City defense so unique.

Ant on the Thunder's defense: "It's kinda similar to like AAU. They remind me of like an AAU defensive team, just run and jump, fly around" pic.twitter.com/vl7f7WVI0E — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Hard to process, it was different every time,” Edwards said. “Heavy in the gaps, sometimes trap the ball screen, sometimes don't, sometimes just run and jump. It's kinda similar to like AAU. They remind me of like an AAU defensive team, just run and jump, fly around. Pretty good. Good to get it out of our system in Game 1. We'll be ready for it in Game 2.”

Edwards has some things to figure out after getting held scoreless in the fourth quarter of Game 1. Of course, he didn't get his usual minute load in the final frame due to the blowout as well as some foul trouble, but he still had a small window of time to try to get Minnesota back in the game.

Edwards could have been bothered by an ankle injury that he suffered during the first half. He went back to the locker room for a few minutes after tweaking the ankle, but quickly returned to the game in the second quarter.

The Timberwolves star only took 13 shots in this game in 37 minutes, a stunningly low number for someone as aggressive and confident as he usually is. The Thunder made a concerted effort to get the ball out of his hands, and that strategy paid dividends. Edwards scored just 18 points and was a non-factor while the Thunder pulled away in the second half.