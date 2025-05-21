New York Mets owner Steve Cohen gave a reassuring message amid the franchise's three-game losing streak. The Mets entered 2025 with World Series-sized expectations and have looked the part of a contender for most of this season. Unfortunately, this group is in a little slump, having lost a game to the New York Yankees, followed by two to the Boston Red Sox, and now sits at 29-20 overall. The Amazin's are now a game and a half behind a surging Philadelphia Phillies team in the NL East.

The panic over the past few days has revolved mainly around the form and effort of star offseason acquisition Juan Soto. The four-time All-Star has gotten off to a slow start in Queens. Cohen, however, is unconcerned and reflected that mentality in a recent post on Twitter.

“Welcome to the ups and downs of a baseball season. This too will pass. LGM.”

The Mets are going to be a scary team once their roster starts rounding into form

It hasn't all been bad for Soto. He has eight home runs, which ranks third on the team, and is still getting on base a reasonable amount. But the 26-year-old's numbers pale compared to what he was on pace for and ended up registering on the Yankees. Ultimately, there is speculation floating around that the five-time Silver Slugger Award recipient does not have the same hunger he used to have since getting his 15-year deal worth $765 million contract from the Mets. However, should Soto round into form, this team will be a serious threat to win it all.

The Mets returned almost everyone from a roster last year that made the NLCS. That includes key contributors like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, who are both off to encouraging starts, but will likely raise their levels as the season progresses. In addition, New York added ex-Yankees closer Clay Holmes to its pitching staff as a starter. And so far, the two-time All-Star reliever is making that gamble pay off with a 5-3 3.13 ERA.

Overall, this team should be fine in the long run, but winning the division would be ideal. The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves both have aspirations to contend for the Fall Classic and are likely not going anywhere soon. Therefore, it should be a thrilling race for the NL East crown. But to win it all, the Mets will need the Juan Soto of old to emerge.