Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been a valuable piece in the supporting cast of NBA championship contenders in recent seasons. Crowder’s hard-nosed defending and timely three-point shooting, in particular, have made him a fan favorite, from his stops with the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, and the Miami Heat.

Crowder, after signing a three-year $30 million contract with the Suns in the 2021 offseason, has been part of the franchise’s remarkable turnaround, with the Suns reaching the NBA Finals (losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games) and then posting the league’s best record in consecutive seasons. However, if Crowder’s social media activity is anything to go by, he might not be willing to stay in The Valley for much longer.

Jae Crowder, posting on his Instagram (bossmann99), pinned a comment from user “zpry221”, imploring the Suns forward to return to the Heat, a team he also reached the Finals with during the 2020 NBA Bubble. The comment stated: “@miamiheat believe the man! Pay the man! We want him back!” This comes after Crowder’s telling tweet amidst trade rumors surrounding him.

Crowder pinning a comment on his recent Instagram post suggesting the Miami Heat get him back 👀🔥 #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/6T03WV2ojw — 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓 𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄 (@HeatAccess) August 31, 2022

The Suns have been the subject of plenty of trade rumors over the offseason. The Arizona-based team was one of the most active suitors of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who has since reneged on his trade request, and the Deandre Ayton free agency saga led to fan speculation that there might be more unrest in Phoenix than it seems, especially after a crushing defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in the semifinals of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Jae Crowder’s toughness and attitude make him a seamless fit in Miami’s famous “Heat Culture”, but it’s still unclear what the Heat could offer the Suns in a potential deal. P.J. Tucker’s departure left a hole in the Heat roster, but Miami is currently looking to fill it with the emergence of Caleb Martin.

Meanwhile, the Suns have the 26-year old Cameron Johnson, who is primed for a bigger role, as a Jae Crowder replacement should a trade materialize. But for now, all Crowder could do is reminisce on his time with the Heat, as he and the Suns look to stay hot and perhaps climb over the postseason hump in the upcoming season.