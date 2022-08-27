‘It’s never personal’: Monty Williams gets brutally honest on relationship with Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton has returned to the Phoenix Suns, but there was a point this offseason when it looked like he was headed out due to his contract dispute with the team and what many believe was a deteriorating relationship with head coach Monty Williams.

The Suns have since re-signed Ayton after matching the four-year, $133 million offer sheet he got from the Indiana Pacers. However, his controversial connection with Williams and how it will affect his future with the team has remained a huge question mark.

Fortunately, Williams himself finally addressed the issue and clarified that there is no problem between him and Ayton. He also set the record straight on his harsh treatment on his young big man, benching him in the third quarter of their Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs.

According to the veteran tactician, he treats all his players equally and holds them accountable for their actions–it doesn’t matter if they are superstars or not.

“You know, I’ve heard all that stuff second and third-hand, all the narratives. The bottom line is I have to coach. All of our players will tell you that I coach everybody. When I have to make a move like that, it’s me calling them up,” Williams explained on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“It’s never personal, and I think DA said it best when he did an interview. Our relationship is calm. I’ve invested a lot of time into the player and the person. When I do something like that, it’s because I want what’s best for you. But I also have to try my best to hold everybody accountable at the same time. There are times when I wish could have handled things a little bit differently. I will take it myself. ”

Deandre Ayton does seem excited about his return to the Suns, so the reports about his poor relationship with his head coach might be exaggerated indeed.

However, there is no doubt that a lot of eyes will be on Ayton and Williams when the new season rolls on, especially with all the high expectations on Phoenix.