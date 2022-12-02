Published December 2, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Kanye West just can’t keep himself from delivering antisemitic outbursts, and his latest rant appears to be a new low. He praised Adolf Hitler while appearing on Alex Jones’ Info Wars program, and ESPN football broadcaster Robert Griffin III has had enough.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also.” -Ye pic.twitter.com/BdUj7tQXlL — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 1, 2022

Griffin reacted boldly to Ye’s outrageous takes, tweeting that the musician simply needs to keep his mouth closed. “Somebody tell Kanye to SHUT UP.”

Ye continued to double down on his previous stated antisemitic opinions, using the Jones live stream to praise Hitler while wearing a face mask. “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world,” Ye said. “I see good things about Hitler, also.”

In recent months, Ye has made multiple statements that use Jewish stereotypes, resulting in suspensions from Twitter and Instagram. His company was also terminated from Adidas and he has also lost a number of professional partnerships, including those in the fashion industry.

A number of athletes have backed off their recent support of Ye. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was suspended for 8 games in early November Nov. 3 after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters.

Once the suspension was lifted, Irving apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt for his stance when he posted a link to a documentary that had antisemitic overtones. Once he was allowed to return, Irving apologized to anyone who felt aggrieved by his previous stance.

Robert Griffin III signed a multi-years deal with ESPN, and he demonstrated that he is not afraid to take on big names in the entertainment industry for their outrageous statements.