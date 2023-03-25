Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

As Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant continues to recover from his ankle injury, it is clear he is using his time wisely: by watching Texas basketball of course!

Durant has been supportive of his former collegiate team throughout the NCAA Tournament, often tweeting about the Texas Longhorns and their games as they stay alive in the competition. That’s the case once again on Friday after Texas took down no. 3 Xavier in their Sweet 16 clash.

Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr came up big for the Longhorns, scoring 19 and 18 respectively as they blow out the Musketeers 83-71. Christian Bishop also had 18 off the bench for Texas, while Sir’Jabari Rice had 16.

Adam Kunkel had 21 for Xavier, but Texas’ balanced offense was just too much for the Musketeers.

Following the win that booked Texas basketball’s ticket to the Elite 8, Durant took to Twitter to cheer and show his love for the team.

“Still dancin TexasMBB …. on to the next,” Durant said.

Texas is now set to face the Miami Hurricanes in the next round, and sure enough, fans can expect Kevin Durant to keep cheering for the team as they now attempt to be among the last four team standings in the NCAA Tournament.

Sure enough, KD is ecstatic to see his former team continue their run in the competition, especially since he wasn’t able to lead them that far in his one-and-done season with the Longhorns.

Durant is expected to return to the Suns from his injury by Wednesday next week. With that said, he still has a chance to watch the Elite 8 match of Texas.