During an interview, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards confirmed why Kevin Durant is his favorite player of all time, whom he placed on his top-five players ever over LeBron James.

“[Durant] just loves the game,” Edwards said while adding that he shares the same attitude that KD has towards the game of basketball. “He just doesn't care. He treats the game like the ball can do two things, you gonna make the shot or you gonna miss the shot.”

"He just remind me of myself. He just don't care. He treat the game like the ball can do two things, you gonna make the shot or you gonna miss the shot." Anthony Edwards on why Kevin Durant is his favorite player

Edwards certainly has a point. Durant is the prime definition of a hooper. The rising Timberwolves star seems to be cut from the same cloth. Like KD, Edwards doesn't seem to care about anything else other than just playing ball.

Apart from Durant, Edwards listed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and Shaquille O'Neal as his top five. He notably left off LeBron James and went with his favorite player of all time.

Asked if he looks forward to playing the Suns star this season, Edwards claimed that the two-time champ has to look out for him now. KD certainly should, after Edwards' epic performance in Team USA's recently-concluded comeback win over Germany.

Edwards had a scintillating 34-point performance on 11-of-20 shooting to help Team USA overcome a 16-point deficit and remain undefeated in FIBA friendlies action.

TEAM USA COMPLETES THE COMEBACK AFTER TRAILING GERMANY BY 16 🔥 Anthony Edwards:

34 points, 11-of-20 FG, 4-of-6 3PT Jaren Jackson Jr.:

7 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks Tyrese Haliburton:

12 points, 4-of-6 FG, 3-of-4 3PT Dennis Schroder:

16 points, 9 assists, 6-of-15 FG pic.twitter.com/2WLzJEXox9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2023

The Timberwolves stud has been an absolute standout for Team USA thus far and figures to be the leader of this team throughout the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The tournament will begin on August 25 and run until September 10. Team USA is in Group C with Greece, Jordan, and New Zealand. Despite parading a fresh set of stars, Team USA, led by Edwards, should remain favorites in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.