The Brooklyn Nets officially went in a brand new direction last week, trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for an absolute haul in return, including Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges. After Kyrie Irving was moved, the writing appeared to be on the wall for KD’s departure, too.

On Thursday, Durant spoke to the media for the first time since becoming a Sun and made sure to thank the Nets organization for everything they’ve done for him over the years while also addressing the failed Big 3 experiment.

Via Marc Spears:

“Kevin Durant gets emotional talking about Nets and says “they helped me through a lot.” Wished Brooklyn the best going forward, and added that he, Kyrie and Harden didn’t get enough time on the floor. KD says “it just didn’t work out,” but wishes Nets the best.”

Unlike Irving’s relationship with Brooklyn, KD and the front office were always on the same page. They literally traded the superstar to the Suns because it was his preferred destination. Joe Tsai and Co. wanted to do right by their franchise cornerstone.

Durant signed with the Nets in 2019 following his Achilles tear in the playoffs earlier that year with the Golden State Warriors. He went on to play 2.5 seasons with the franchise but didn’t suit up for more than 55 contests in a single campaign and that came in 2021-22. He also had a huge say in acquiring James Harden in 2021, but we all know how that turned out.

Regardless, the 34-year-old is grateful for his time in the Big Apple. Via Erik Slater:

“I built a family over there. They’re always gonna be a part of my journey… I love those guys. I get emotional talking about them because that was a special 4 years of my career coming off an Achilles. They helped me though a lot.”

Now, Kevin Durant will be hoping to chase a title with the Suns, who are a favorite to come out of the West.