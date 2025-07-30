Wednesday will mark DeWanna Bonner's first return to Indianapolis since leaving the Indiana Fever earlier in the season. Since she signed with the Phoenix Mercury, head coach Nate Tibbetts has loved every moment.

He's cited her professionalism, on-court acumen, and the way Bonner carries herself as key points. During the team's morning shootaround, Tibbetts told Cronkite News's Dorian Waller how he hopes the Fever crowd will react to Bonner's return.

I asked Nate Tibbetts about his expectations for how the Indiana Fever crowd will react to DeWanna Bonner in her first game back in Indianapolis. #WNBA@sportscronkite pic.twitter.com/DZlbw4bpRV — Dorian Waller (@dorianwaller02) July 30, 2025

“I'm not sure. I would hope that they give her respect,” Tibbetts said. “Obviously, it wasn't probably how long they wanted her here, and how long she probably thought when she signed here.

“But DB's had a great career. She's an unbelievable person. I hope that they give her a lot of respect.”

Her time with the Fever was tumultuous, to say the least. However, some key moments will have her name etched into WNBA history.

For instance, Bonner became the WNBA's third all-time leading scorer during her first few games with the Fever. After that, however, it was a rocky road that eventually led to a contract buyout.

DeWanna Bonner is making a positive impact with Mercury

The multiple-time Sixth Player of the Year is making her presence known on the bench. With the Mercury's core of Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper starting, the bench needs another scoring punch.

Rookies like Lexi Held and Kitija Laksa have been quality players, but Bonner brings something the team needs.

Another veteran presence.

Not to mention, her chemistry with Thomas is a frequent talking point across the league. Both play so well off one another and make it difficult for teams to contain them.

That's been the case since the two joined forces in the Valley of the Sun.

Bonner had her best performance of the season (a 22-point and 11-rebound double-double vs Golden State). Meanwhile, Thomas continues to be her dominant self.

Regardless of how she left, the former Auburn basketball standout is one of the best players in league history. As Tibbetts mentioned, all he can hope for is that the Fever fanbase treats her with respect, despite the abrupt ending to her time there.