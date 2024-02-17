Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is revealing who he thinks is playing the best basketball in the NBA right now.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is tipping his cap during NBA All-Star Weekend to another team from the Western Conference. Durant said Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are playing as good as anyone in the league at this time.

“Every night my best players, my top five’s, my GOATs, I feel like every week they change… Clippers are playing great ball. If anything, I’ll probably say Clippers and give it to Kawhi [Leonard].” Kevin Durant gives high praise to Kawhi 🙌 (via @JerryDonatien) pic.twitter.com/7BCuADUmnl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Durant is offering the high praise while having a fantastic year himself. The long-time NBA veteran recently passed Moses Malone on the NBA all-time scoring list, and is also pouring in more than 28 points a game this year for the Suns. Durant is having the best year offensively since the 2022-23 season, when he played for the Brooklyn Nets. The forward has helped Phoenix soar to a 33-22 record, good for fifth in the Western Conference.

The Clippers are right ahead of the Suns in the West. L.A. is third in the Western Conference standings so far this season with a 36-17 record. Kawhi Leonard is averaging more than 24 points a game for the Clippers, while shooting nearly 53 percent from the floor. Leonard is currently battling a shoulder injury that may keep him out of the All-Star game. He was selected to the Western Conference team as a reserve member.

A lot of players are receiving praise during All-Star weekend this year. Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards revealed on Friday that Durant is his favorite all-time NBA player. The Suns forward also has a starting spot in the Western Conference's All-Star lineup. Durant is even taking time on All-Star weekend to talk about his long-time friendship with the musician Drake.

The NBA All-Star game is Sunday at 8:00 Eastern.