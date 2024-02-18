Giannis says that Wemby might be just as big of a problem as LeBron once it's all said and done.

Have we ever seen a rookie get this much hype? Victor Wembanyama's rookie season has garnered the attention of every basketball fan in the world. The San Antonio Spurs star's absurd combination of height. skill, and agility make him such a nightmare to defend. Already, Wembanyama is generating talks about him being the next face of the NBA.

In a recent interview, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had some great praise for the Spurs rookie. Antetokounmpo likened Victor Wembanyama to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, per Express News. Yes, THAT LeBron James. That's how good Wemby has been in barely even a season of play in the NBA.

“As long as Victor is healthy, the league is his,” the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo said of the Spurs rookie star. “LeBron is kind of like that. He's close to the end of his career. … But we have to deal with this problem now moving forward.”

Antetokounmpo had more great things to say about Wemby, saying that as long as avoids injury, the Spurs rookie is going to be something special.

“As long as Victor is healthy, he's going to accomplish everything,” Antetokounmpo said. “He's going to be a champion, be an MVP in this league, do all the things, the goals he has set for himself. That's pretty much it.”

With LeBron in the twilight of his career, there's a lot of talk about who inherits the right to be the face of the NBA. Yes, Wembanyama is still just a rookie, but the Spurs star is well on his way to becoming a bonafide star. He's already averaging a double-double in the league, and he's only going to be better. We'll see just how far Wembanyam can go.