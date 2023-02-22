At the moment, Carmelo Anthony still hasn’t played a single minute in the NBA this season. The 10-time All-Star has been unable to secure a new contract with any team after his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Well, this might change in the near future following Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant’s glowing endorsement of the 38-year-old veteran.

KD is keeping it short and simple. In his mind, Durant believes that Anthony still has what it takes to be in the NBA right now:

“I think he has the talent to play in our league,” KD said, via Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns lost Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson as part of the Durant blockbuster trade. They also (finally) parted ways with Jae Crowder in the same deal. While they did get some bodies back as part of the exchange (apart from KD, of course), there could still be some holes to fill in Phoenix’s lineup, especially in their second unit. Carmelo Anthony could fill this void for the Suns, and while he is no longer the superstar he once was, Melo could still provide some quality minutes off the bench for his team.

Chris Paul could also have a thing or two to say about this considering how Anthony is one of his best friends in the NBA. If KD thinks that Melo can still play at the NBA level, then CP3 has to be in the same boat as well. Could this lead to the Suns potentially doing their due diligence on the six-time All-NBA forward? I’ll guess we’ll just have to wait and see.