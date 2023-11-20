Kevin Durant's foul of Lauri Markkanen got overturned, resulting in a win for the Suns, and NBA fans were furious.

The Phoenix Suns came away with a wild 140-137 double overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday, and it did not come without controversy, as what was originally ruled as a foul on Kevin Durant on a Lauri Markkanen game-tying 3-point attempt was overturned on a coach's challenge, virtually ending the game.

🚨 UPDATE: The Suns challenged the call and the foul was OVERTURNED and the Suns win 😱 https://t.co/CqbRMqFbK5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

As a result of the win, the Suns moved to 7-6 on the season, as they are clearly still trying to figure out how to play together as a unit. The Jazz fell to 4-9 with the loss.

Kevin Durant led the scoring for the Suns, scoring 29 points, while Devin Booker scored 26 and Eric Gordon put up 20 points. Lauri Markkanen did all he could to help the Jazz win, scoring 38 points, but it was ultimately not enough.

As expected, fans were furious because of the overturned call, as they thought Durant fouled Markkanen on the final shot. Let's get to some of the best reactions to the final play.

How???? He’s in his landing zone lol that’s some trash. KD better give the refs a kiss after this one — PIG KING James (@RaigeGage) November 20, 2023

How is that not a Foul😳😳 — 👑Femii (@__Femii__) November 20, 2023

Where is he supposed to land? — SpongeBob (@bobvcano73) November 20, 2023

Where was he supposed to land after the jumpshot? That’s a foul! — The-ParlayPartnA🥋 (@TheRealmoneymAc) November 20, 2023

For the Suns, it was nice for the team to get a win while they continue to work on playing together and hopefully become a championship-caliber team. For the Jazz, it is a tough loss to drop to 4-9, as they are a young team that is looking to establish itself in the league.

The Suns will go home to prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers in what will be a matchup against familiar face Deandre Ayton. It will be interesting to see how the Suns fare, and if they are able to hit their stride after this win.

For the Jazz, they will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Tuesday in an NBA In-Season Tournament. Maybe the Jazz can use this game as a turning point after showing they can compete with one of the more talented teams in the league.