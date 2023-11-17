Don't miss the ESPN Primetime night-cap! Check out our NBA odds series for our Suns-Jazz prediction and pick.

We're back once again with our prediction and pick series for these group stage games of the NBA In-Season Tournament. We'll head out West for this next matchup as we see the Phoenix Suns (5-6) take on the Utah Jazz (4-7) with a tournament win on the line. Check out our NBA odds series for our Suns-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are currently third in the Pacific Division and have gone 3-2 in their last five games heading into this one. Just last game, they topped the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-115 as they saw Devin Booker return from injury. Now, they head into this matchup against the Jazz missing another one of their key starters.

The Utah Jazz are fourth in the Northwest and they recently just dropped four consecutive games in a row. However, they've bounced back since with back-to-back wins and their confidence should be boosted ahead of this meeting. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies on the road and just dismantled the Trail Blazers at home, so they're riding a hot hand before tip here tonight.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA In-Season Tournament Odds: Suns-Jazz Odds

Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-112)

Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-108)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Without pause, Devin Booker was able to return to the Suns lineup and immediately turn in a 31-point performance in a win. Kevin Durant added 31 of his own as the Suns managed to shoot 60% from the field. If they can carry their hot shooting over into this one, they should be able to cover this spread easily against the Jazz. They were hit with some unfortunate injury news as Bradley Beal is set to miss another 3-4 weeks with a back injury. Still, the boost of Booker's return should be enough for the Suns to come out victorious.

The Suns will have a big advantage in the scoring, so they should look to run in transition and let their threes fly early and often. The Jazz haven't been the best defensive team and if both Durant and Booker start to find their shot, there's not many scenarios where the Jazz out-pace the Suns. Still, look for them to try and get something going on the defensive end as they've been lacking in steals and blocks over the last few games.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz were able to stay calm and collected during a scrappy game against the Memphis Grizzlies and Lauri Markkanen shined once again with 26 points. He managed to sink all six of his free throws during that game and he opens his scoring ability wide when he's able to get to the charity stripe. In their last game, Jordan Clarkson managed 30 points as they took advantage of the struggling Trail Blazers. Their defense performed well and they were sure of themselves in rebounding the ball.

To cover the spread in this game, the Jazz will have to compensate for some missing pieces in their front court. Walker Kessler will be unavailable for this one, so Lauri Markkanen may have to see some extended minutes as he leads the charge for them. Expect the scoring matchup between Devin Booker and Jordan Clarkson to be a fierce one, but the Jazz are confident in Clarkson's ability to shoot them into a close game.

Final Suns-Jazz Prediction & Pick

With Devin Booker back into the lineup, the Suns are the rightful favorites and should look to exploit the mismatches on defense. No one on the Jazz roster can confidently guard Kevin Durant, so expect him to have another favorable matchup in shooting the ball. For our prediction, let's roll with the Phoenix Suns to cover this spread on the road.

Final Suns-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -5.5 (-112)