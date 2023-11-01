It's always a treat when two of the best players on the floor, even if they don't play the same position, end up being matched against each other. It becomes an even greater delight to watch when those players take on each other in isolation. On Tuesday night, that's exactly what Phoenix Suns star and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant did when he found himself on an island against nascent San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Jordan Goodwin tried to set a screen for Durant, but Wembanyama, being the stout defender that he is, stuck like glue to the Suns star. But Durant, despite never seeing such great defense from a 7'4 genetic anomaly in the past, made quick work of the Spurs rookie. He took a few hard dribbles to his right and then took a long stepback just to create enough separation from the lengthy defender. Durant, like he's done a million times in the past, swished the midrange jumper, and in doing so, created an instantly iconic photo.

This shot of Kevin Durant’s bucket over Victor Wembanyama 📸🔥 (via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/y0YQWFR9KV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2023

Kevin Durant over Victor Wembanyama 👀pic.twitter.com/djSne5eai7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2023

This just goes to show that Kevin Durant is an athletic marvel in his own right; there aren't too many players in league history standing at 6'10 who can handle the rock and pull up from anywhere like the Suns star does on a consistent basis. Before there were Victor Wembanyama and Kristaps Porzingis, the unicorn-type players, there was Durant, a walking mismatch who can impose his will on the game whenever he wants.

Of course, the Spurs rookie will get to that point soon, especially as he marinates even further into his NBA career. But for now, it looks like Durant has Wembanyama's number.