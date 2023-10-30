Many pundits think that the addition of Victor Wembanyama will immediately vault the San Antonio Spurs into the playoff hunt. And on Friday night, following a huge win over the Houston Rockets, it seemed as though the Spurs would continue their climb atop the league's totem pole. But the veteran Los Angeles Clippers served the young Spurs team some humble pie, demolishing them on Sunday by 40 points, 123-83.

The Spurs, despite having plenty of impressive young talents, showed on Sunday that they're not quite at the level required to keep up with some of the league's best teams just yet despite drafting Wembanyama, the game-changing prospect that he is. And the impressive young Frenchman even revealed that it's been a tough go for him on the NBA court as of late, admitting that he's been facing adversity since his first regular season outing.

“It was the third time,” Wembanyama answered to a question as to whether the Spurs' 40-point loss to the Clippers is the first time he has faced adversity, via Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News.

This isn't too surprising of a reveal; after all, Victor Wembanyama is just 19 years old, and the expectations many have of him coming out of the gates will be difficult for him to reach especially in the aftermath of a stellar preseason showing.

But at the very least, Wembanyama is a tough cookie who has said that he loves to win, and given the talent he possesses, victories should come more often for the Spurs as time goes by. But for now, with the Spurs being as inexperienced as they are, he'll have to endure adversity the deeper he goes into the season; after all, the sharpest swords are forged in the hottest of fires.