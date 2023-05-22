A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s a perfect time to look back at the career of Carmelo Anthony in the NBA, with the former New York Knicks star announcing his retirement from the league on Monday. Among the countless people who have reacted to Anthony’s goodbye to the NBA was Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant, who uploaded a series of hilarious posts showing him and Melo.

Kevin Durant with a series of IG stories after Carmelo Anthony’s retirement announcement. It includes when Melo commented “Ya milk dud head a**!!!!! Lmfao”on a bald photo of KD 🤣 pic.twitter.com/X11NFRq1gw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony had their share of battles in the NBA, and the former league MVP is definitely not forgetting the many times he crossed paths with the Melo on the court. Whenever Kevin Durant and Anthony played against each other, it usually was a firefight between two of the greatest offensive players in the history of the NBA.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They also had sweet memories of being teammates, particularly when they represented the United States in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Durant and Carmelo Anthony were on the same gold medal-winning team in London in 2012 and again in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro where Team USA also came out on top of the field.

With Anthony reaching the end of his playing career in the NBA, Kevin Durant could soon surpass him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Anthony retires ninth all-time with 28,289 points. Kevin Durant is not too far behind Anthony at No. 13 with 26,892 points.

The two faced off against each other a total of 17 times in the NBA, with Anthony’s team getting the better of Kevin Durant’s 13 times. However, Durant averaged more points (28.2) in those matchups than Anthony (25.0).