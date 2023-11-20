Suns superstar Kevin Durant had quite the response to what he thought was a claim about the controversial ending to Sunday's game vs Jazz

Regardless of how he is perceived, Kevin Durant is bound to make some headlines when he posts on social media. Monday, he fired a succinct and biting reply that appeared to address the officials' controversial decision to overturn a foul call on Lauri Markkanen at the end of the Phoenix Suns' 140-137 double-overtime victory against the Utah Jazz.

The Finnish star attempted to tie the game with a corner 3-pointer as Durant went up to contest. A foul was called with less than one second left on the clock. Suns head coach Frank Vogel challenged, however, and the ruling was reversed. Tensions were high as Jazz fans emptied the Delta Center in dismay and disgust.

Durant clearly makes contact with Markkanen's arm and winds up in his landing space, but referee Zach Zarba explained that the two-time champion got a piece of the ball first, which supersedes everything else. Honestly, it is not clear if that is actually the case, with Durant ostensibly connecting with his arm right before he partially blocks the shot. There were plenty of people who sided with Utah.

"I guess we'll never know" Kevin Durant's response on last night's controversial call in the Suns-Jazz game where he blocked Lauri Markkanen's potential game-tying 3 that was initially called a foul 🗣️ Utah went on to lose the game in double OT.pic.twitter.com/x03SDZPsEN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

A misunderstanding leads to a fiery Kevin Durant retort

Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune posted a message that perfectly encapsulated how many fans were feeling after the game's conclusion. “No chance that Markkanen call on Durant goes against him if the names on the back of the jerseys are reversed,” he posted on X. The only thing is, though, he was referring to an earlier call, not the disputed one in the final play (time stamp proves it).

But Kevin Durant did not look that closely when responding to the statement on Monday. He gave the basketball world quite the mic drop moment. “I guess we'll never know,” he quoted above Larsen's comment.

Context aside, the 13-time All-Star is technically correct. Although fans have their suspicions, they can only speculate. What can't be argued, however, is that Phoenix officially leaves Utah with its third consecutive win to improve to 7-6. Durant had a sensational night, scoring 39 points while going 14-of-27 from the field.

Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz will shift their focus to a Tuesday matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, but they will surely keep Sunday's events in mind when they next battle the Suns in February of 2024.